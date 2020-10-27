Civil, respectful but still tough: Canada-U.S. trade under a Biden presidency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Canada coped with nearly four years of Donald Trump rewriting or shredding the international trade rule book. But Canadian hope of a rosy return to rules-based bonhomie with its top trading partner under a Joe Biden presidency might be premature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick