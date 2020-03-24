Conservative leadership candidates jointly call for delayed vote

Conservative Member of Parliament for Sarnia Lambton, Marilyn Gladu poses for a photograph following an interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa on January 23, 2020. Three contenders vying to become the next federal Conservative leader have banded together to call for the race to be delayed and for fees to be cut in half due to the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marilyn Gladu, Rudy Husny and Derek Sloan have written a joint letter to the Conservative party's leadership election organizing committee expressing dismay that their previous, individual requests for a delayed timeline have so far been ignored. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld