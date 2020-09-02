Quebec class action request filed on behalf of alleged victims of ex-hockey coach

Francois Lamarre, a retired Montreal police and former minor league hockey coach in Greenfield Park, Que., appears for his arraignment at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., on December 19, 2019 on various alleged sex crimes involving minors. A law firm is seeking to begin a class action on behalf of the alleged victims of a former Montreal police officer and hockey coach who died while awaiting trial on sex-related charges. The request for authorization filed Tuesday alleges that Francois Lamarre sexually abused dozens or possibly hundreds of children during the 30 or so years he worked as a minor hockey coach in the city of Greenfield Park, which is now part of Longueuil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pierre St-Arnaud