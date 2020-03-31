Youth worker, hockey coach one of Alberta's latest COVID-19 victims

Shawn Auger (right) is shown with family members (from left) wife Jennifer Auger and children Shealynn, Eden, and Neriah in a family handout photo. The wife of Shawn Auger, a northern Alberta man who died this week of complications due to COVID-19, says he will be remembered as a loving father and someone who cared for the youth in his community.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Auger MANDATORYCREDIT