VICTORIA - The B.C. government has outlined its plan to reopen the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic under guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. Here is a list services that will be allowed to reopen and when:
Mid-May:
— Restoration of health services including elective surgeries, dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, chiropractors, physical therapy and speech therapy.
— The retail sector.
— Hair salons, barbers and other personal service establishments.
— In-person counselling.
— Restaurants, cafes, pubs, as long as there is sufficient distancing measures.
— Museums, art galleries, libraries.
— Office-based worksites.
— Recreation and sports.
— Parks, beaches and outdoor spaces.
— Transit services.
— Child care.
June:
— Hotels and resorts
— Some overnight camping will be allowed in parks.
— Film industry, beginning with domestic productions, in June and July.
July:
— Movies and symphony, but not large concerts.
September:
— Post-secondary education, with a mix of online and in-class.
— Kindergarten to Grade 12.
To Be Determined:
— Night clubs, casinos and bars.
— Restrictions on large gatherings of 50 or more will remain in place.
— Conventions and professional sports and concerts with live audiences.
— International tourism.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.