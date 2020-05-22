Quebec records 65 new COVID-19 deaths, 646 additional confirmed cases of the virus

Quebec Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault, right, and Horacio Arruda, Quebec director of National Public Health walk to a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Guilbault said today Quebec has 46,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 646, with 13,819 people recovered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot