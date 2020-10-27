Deaf blind woman's rights breached by how student loan administered: court

Jasmin Simpson is shown in Toronto on Monday Jan. 13, 2020. An Ontario court has ruled that the provincial and federal governments must operate their student loan program in a way that ensures those with disabilities who take longer to complete their studies are not saddled with more debt than their able-bodied peers. But Superior Court Justice Lorne Sossin says the Canada Student Loan Program is not itself discriminatory because it already includes mechanisms and discretionary powers to remedy the additional debt some students with disabilities may accrue. The judge delivered his ruling this week in a lawsuit filed by Jasmin Simpson, who is deaf and legally blind, against the Ontario and federal governments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Ryan V. Parkinson *MANDATORY CREDIT *