Bears trying to live with people, but it still isn't enough: study

A grizzly bear roams an exhibit at the Woodland Park Zoo, closed for nearly three months because of the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Seattle. Grizzly bears are doing their best to get along with people, but it still isn't enough. Newly published research assessing more than 40 years of data concludes that without large wilderness areas to replenish their numbers, the bears would disappear from landscapes they share with humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson