Silver lining? Cases of infectious diseases plunge amid anti-COVID measures

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. ockdowns and other tough measures implemented to fight coronavirus disease have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections, public health data suggest. While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop in reported cases, the numbers are nevertheless stark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP