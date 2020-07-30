Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify today on WE Charity controversy

Co-founders Craig (left) and Marc Kielburger introduce Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as they appear at the WE Day celebrations in Ottawa on November 10, 2015. Justin Trudeau will be in the hot seat today in a rare prime ministerial appearance at a House of Commons committee, facing questions about his role in the simmering controversy involving the WE organization. Trudeau will be grilled about the events that led to his cabinet asking WE Charity to oversee a $912-million program that provides grants to students and graduates for volunteering. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld