Union calls for production halt at Maple Leaf plant after more COVID-19 cases

A Maple Leaf Foods employee walks past a Maple Leaf sign at the company's meat facility in Toronto on December 15, 2008. The union representing employees at a pork processing plant in Manitoba is calling for Maple Leaf to cease production after three more positive COVID-19 cases. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832 said in a memo this morning that its calling for the company to stop production at the plant until Aug. 10 at the earliest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette