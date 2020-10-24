Green party leader Sonia Furstenau has been re-elected in her Cowichan Valley riding in the B.C. election.
Canadian Press NewsAlert: Green Leader Sonia Furstenau wins her B.C. seat
NewsAlert: Green leader wins her B.C. seat
Most Popular
Articles
- Wingin' it: The Kelowna Wings know they were bad, but they loved it all
- Lots of beds but few good jobs and no 'vibe' in West Kelowna - report
- 'Final costs' for Kelowna's $98M water takeover still to come
- Self-isolation order for 160 students, teachers at Kelowna school
- Virus exposure at Kelowna school leads to 'discrimination and prejudice'
- Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you
- Even Kelowna finally turns its back on BC Conservatives
- Old Rutland farmhouse, built in 1906, heavily damaged by fire
- Dream of re-opening Crystal Mountain still alive in West Kelowna
- Hurtful words undermined true issue
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!