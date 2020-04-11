'This is a war': Military fight against COVID-19 will be anything but easy

Members of the Canadian Rangers take part in a exercise during Operation Nanook in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Sunday, August 23, 2009. When 40 Canadian Rangers swung into action in northern Quebec this week to set up heated tents for COVID-19 screening and conduct other tasks in their local communities due to the pandemic, they formed the most visible military response to the crisis to date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward