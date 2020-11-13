Orchard Villa families detail conditions at facility before long-term care commission

A resident at Orchard Villa Care home in Pickering, Ont., receives a Mother's Day visit from her family, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Residents of a long-term care home hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic were crammed into overstuffed rooms and denied access to life-saving treatment because the facility was short on both staff and equipment, their families told Ontario's commission on the matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young