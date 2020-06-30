Toronto mayor asks council to make masks mandatory to slow spread of COVID-19

TORONTO - Mayor John Tory is asking Toronto city council to make masks mandatory in public indoor settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
He announced at a news conference this morning that he would vote in favour of the temporary by-law recommended by Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa.
The proposed by-law will be voted on by city council this afternoon.
Tory says the order will come into effect in a week's time, if approved by city council.
The proposed by-law will be in effect into the month of September, timed around a city council meeting so the city can extend it if deemed necessary.
Tory notes that his order would come into effect shortly after masks become mandatory on the TTC.
Mayors from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area asked Premier Doug Ford to make masks mandatory across Ontario on Monday.
Ford rejected the idea, so Tory as well as Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown have all announced their intention to make masks mandatory in their respective municipalities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020