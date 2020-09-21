Public Healthy Agency of Canada gets new president as current one steps down

The Public Health Agency of Canada is getting a new president as the country heads into the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Iain Stewart, currently head of the National Research Council, to take over the role. Stewart, at right, is pictured with (from left) University of Ottawa vice-president of research Sylvain Charbonneau, NRC vice-president Genevieve Tanguay, 2018 Nobel laureate in physics Donna Strickland and NRC researcher Paul Corkum in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle