Father of Humboldt Bronco disappointed Saskatchewan has relaxed trucking rules

Scott Thomas, father of Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Evan Thomas, speaks to media outside provincial court in Melfort, Sask., on January 8, 2019. A father whose son was killed in the deadly Humboldt Broncos collision says he worries the Saskatchewan Government's move to relax some trucking rules around COVID-19 may mean drivers will be pushed past their limits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis