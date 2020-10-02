Masks, gloves go in the garbage, not recycling, cities tell residents

Collected gloves and masks are shown in this undated handout photo. Several cities are urging residents to throw their disposable masks, gloves and wipes in the garbage, not the recycling bin. York Region, which includes Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan, says residents have increasingly been putting those items in the recycling or the green bin since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Regional Municipality of York *MANDATORY CREDIT*