CSIS knowledge of multi-hour delay in Meng's arrest 'troubling': lawyers

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to go to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are alleging that Canada's national spy agency was in on a plan for border officers to detain the Huawei executive for hours before her arrest at Vancouver's airport and was mindful of the political implications of her arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward