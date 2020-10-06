Appeal Court quashes fine against Saskatchewan nurse who made critical Facebook post

Carolyn Strom, left, arrives at the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan in Regina on September 17, 2019. Saskatchewan’s highest court has overruled a disciplinary decision and $26,000 fine levied against a nurse who criticized her grandfather’s care on Facebook. The Court of Appeal quashed the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association’s finding of professional misconduct against Carolyn Strom, a registered nurse from Prince Albert, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell