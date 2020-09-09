WE Charity closing Canadian operations, Kielburger brothers leaving

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. WE Charity is closing its Canadian operations. The Toronto-based youth organization dropped the bombshell news to its staff this afternoon, with co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger blaming COVID-19 and the controversy surrounding plans to have it run a federal student-volunteer program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick