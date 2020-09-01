Lawyer for ex-Canadian Forces reservist wants weapons charges dropped

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, shown in this undated RCMP handout photo was reported missing to police on Monday. The lawyer for accused neo-Nazi and former Canadian Forces reservist Patrik Mathews has asked a U.S. court to drop weapons charges against his client and to allow him to stand trial separately from his alleged co-conspirators. In documents filed Monday in Maryland District Court, lawyer Joseph Balter also argues that much of the evidence in the case does not relate to the charges against Mathews and that the warrants used to obtain it violated his client's constitutional rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP