TAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Three people, including a seven-year-old child, are in hospital with serious burns after a propane cylinder exploded at a campfire Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police received the call just before 10:30 p.m.
Police are investigating to try to determine the cause of the explosion.
The incident happened at a campground on Christie Lake North Shore Road.
All three victims were transported to hospital for treatment.
The report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 5, 2020.