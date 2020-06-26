Red Cross to send 900 workers to Quebec care homes as military withdraws

Canadian Armed Forces personnel arrive at the Villa Val des Arbes seniors residence, Monday, April 20, 2020 in Laval, Que. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Red Cross will send 900 people to work in Quebec's long-term care homes until September.The announcement comes as the military prepares to pull out of the homes, despite repeated requests from Premier Francois Legault to keep at least 1,000 Forces members there until the fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz