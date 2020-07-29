Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase

Cpl. Brenna Baverstock of the Winter Mobile Training Team conducts a snowshoe lesson for the soldiers of the Lebanon Border Regiment in the Bcharre region of Lebanon, on February 17, 2020. Canada's war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant has quietly entered a new phase, resulting in plans to keep fewer troops in the Middle East even after the COVID-19 pandemic passes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence-Cpl. Nicolas Alonso MANDATORY CREDIT