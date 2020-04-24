Ties forged in fires of NAFTA talks were key to Canada-U.S. border deal: Hillman

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, second from right, and Acting Ambassador of Canada to the United States of America Kirsten Hillman, right, look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Richard Neal, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the United States House of Representatives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday November 6, 2019. Hillman says the links the two countries forged during the 2018 talks to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement have been key to the successful shared effort to manage the COVID-19 crisis.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld