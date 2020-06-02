Fermenting ferns? Rare dinosaur stomach fossil opens door to ancient world

An ankylosaur eats ferns in a handout illustration. Fresh ferns, loaded with spores, lightly dusted with leaves and twigs and perfectly seasoned with locally sourced charcoal. Sound good? It did to an ankylosaur about 110 million years ago, as evidenced by amazingly complete fossils of what was certainly the tank-like dinosaur's last meal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology MANDATORY CREDIT