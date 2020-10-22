Navy investigating unexplained breakdown on brand-new Arctic patrol vessel

HMCS Harry DeWolf heads from the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard on its way to being delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy dockyard in Halifax on July 31, 2020. The Royal Canadian Navy says it is investigating an unexplained breakdown on its brand-new, $400-million Arctic patrol ship. The problem first emerged last week as HMCS Harry DeWolf's crew were training off the coast of Halifax, two and a half months after Irving Shipbuilding delivered the vessel to the Navy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan