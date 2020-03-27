'The value of a statistical life' and tiptoe through Dutch tulips; In The News for March 27

A sign asking people to observe social distancing and keep 1.5 meters, or five feet, apart to reduce the spread of the corona virus was put up in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The world-renowned Dutch flower garden Keukenhof in Lisse will not open this year after the Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of opening, it will allow people to virtually visit its colorful floral displays through its social media and online channels. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)