Shutdown of tent cities a chance to change housing policy, advocates say

Fencing surrounds a portion of a homeless camp at Oppenheimer Park as a man disassembles a tent, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The province had set a May 9 deadline to temporarily relocate hundreds of people from tent encampments in Vancouver and Victoria to hotel and community centre accommodations to protect them from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck