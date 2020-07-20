SHERBROOKE, Que. - Sherbrooke police are investigating after an officer was photographed inside a cruiser wearing a wrestling mask during a protest over the weekend.
The officer was pictured Saturday wearing the colourful Mexican-style wrestling mask during a gathering of people protesting the province's mandatory indoor mask-wearing policy.
Police spokesman Samuel Ducharme said today the force hasn't identified the officer, adding the investigation will take a couple of weeks.
He says the police are pretty sure the masked person is one of their members, adding the force wouldn't have launched a disciplinary investigation otherwise.
The photo from Saturday's protest in front of Sherbrooke City Hall has been shared widely on social media.
Saturday was the first day mask-wearing became mandatory for anyone 12 years and older in all public indoor places in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.