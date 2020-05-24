Employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

The kitchen at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel is shown in this undated handout photo. Chef Kreg Graham says he's been doing a lot of thinking about washing dishes now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and he can start serving meals again. The executive chef at the Victoria-area Oak Bay Beach Hotel said much of the time he's spending in the kitchen preparing for a restart has been on safety protocols, not the menu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Oak Bay Beach Hotel