The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:55 p.m.
The Manitoba government says it is further tightening its COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings and shopping.
Starting Friday, people will no longer be allowed to have visitors in their home unless they are providing supports such as child care, tutoring and health services.
Another exemption will allow anyone who lives alone to have one person over for social purposes.
The government is also forcing stores to only sell essential items inside and close off sections that offer non-essential goods such as consumer electronics.
Non-essential goods will still be able to be sold online or made available for curbside pickup.
---
1:35 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 475 new COVID-19 cases today and eight deaths.
The province continues to see the highest per capita infection rate in Canada.
The average test-positivity rate over the last five days is 14 per cent.
---
1:25 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
The new case is in the central zone and is under investigation.
The province has 23 active cases.
As of Thursday, Nova Scotia had recorded 1,155 positive cases, 65 deaths and 1,067 recoveries.
One person remains in hospital.
---
12:45 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer issued a dire warning today about COVID-19, likening the surge in cases across the country to a tidal wave headed toward the province.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says there is no evidence of community spread in the province, but she insisted that could change quickly if residents continue to show complacency about health protocols.
Health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, a man in his 70s in eastern Newfoundland who is now one of 10 active cases in the province.
As of Thursday, the province had recorded 308 cases, four deaths and 294 recovered cases.
---
11:50 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of infections in the territory is now at 74.
The government says three of the new infections are in Arviat, bringing the total number of cases in that community to 57.
The territory started a two-week lockdown yesterday of non-essential businesses, schools and other services.
--
11:15 a.m.
The Quebec government is reporting 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths, including seven that occurred in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by one, to 651, and 101 people were in intensive care, a rise of one.
The province says 1,175 more people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 109,800 recoveries.
Quebec has reported 128,440 infections and 6,744 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
--
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,210 new cases of COVID-19, and 28 new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 361 cases are in Peel Region, 346 are in Toronto, and 143 are in York Region.
The province says it has conducted 41,838 tests since the last daily report.
The province is also reporting that 526 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 88 are on ventilators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.