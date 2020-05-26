People feel COVID-19 truths hidden and rhino baby on hold; In The News for May 26

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, female northern white rhinos Fatu, 19, right, and Najin, 30, left, the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, are fed some carrots by a ranger in their enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya. Groundbreaking work to keep alive the nearly extinct northern white rhino - population, two - by in-vitro fertilization has been hampered by travel restrictions caused by the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)