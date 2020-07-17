Morneau set to unveil long-awaited changes to emergency wage subsidy

Finance Minister Bill Morneau rises in the House of Commons after delivering deliver a fiscal snapshot, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Ottawa. Morneau will outline today how the federal government is reshaping its emergency wage subsidy program that has been extended to the end of the year. He has scheduled a news conference this afternoon at a restaurant in Toronto to make the announcement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teased Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld