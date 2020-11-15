'She's everything to me': B.C. mom in coma due to COVID-19 gives birth

Dave McIntosh, left, and his wife Gill, bottom, are seen with their daughter in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*