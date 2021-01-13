Review finds successes, failures in Liberals' feminist aid approach in Afghanistan

Afghan women attend an election campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. An internal review of the nearly $1 billion in foreign aid that Canada quietly spent in Afghanistan in the six years after the Canadian military pulled out has found some successes but also many failures, especially when it comes to helping women and girls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rafiq Maqbool