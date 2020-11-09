Seventy years on, Canadian veterans keep memories of 'forgotten' Korean War alive

Andy Barber, an 87-year-old Korean War veteran, poses for a picture at the Halton Naval Veterans Association Burlington, Ont. on Friday November 6, 2020. Barber served as the Leading Seaman of Communications, Visual Trade Group 2, on HMCS Haida in the navy as part of a peacekeeping force immediately following the armistice in July 1953. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch