Alberta government stands by energy minister's pipeline and COVID comments

Energy Minister Sonya Savage poses in front of the Parliament Buildings in Ottawa on May 29, 2019. Alberta's government house leader is refusing to back away from his fellow minister's comment that the COVID-19 pandemic is a great time to build pipelines. On Friday, Energy Minister Sonya Savage told an industry podcast that because public health rules limit protest gatherings, it's a -- quote -- "great time" to be building a pipeline. But house leader and Environment Minister Jason Nixon says Savage was just stating the obvious. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld