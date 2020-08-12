Mother calls for strict sentence in son's 2016 death in Halifax jail cell

The mother of a man who died in a Halifax police jail cell in June 2016 has asked a judge to impose the "strictest penalty possible" on two special police constables found guilty of criminal negligence in his death. Corey Rogers lies on the floor under police custody at the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*