Toronto live music venues to receive tax break to cope with COVID-19 challenges

Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks as Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu listen at a news conference on COVID-19 in Toronto on February 11, 2020. Toronto Mayor John Tory is giving dozens of live music venues a tax break as the pandemic has muted shows across the city. Tory announced Thursday that 45 venues will receive a combined $1.7 million in property tax relief to help cope with the financial challenges of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn