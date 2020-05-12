Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton back in action after Cyclone crash

The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton is back in action less than two weeks after its Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece, killing six Canadian Armed Forces members. A Cyclone helicopter flies over HMCS Fredericton as its crew leaves the Halifax Harbour for a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese