N.S. Tories say justice minister in conflict of interest in mass shooting inquiry

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston takes questions from reporters outside the provincial legislature as party education critic Tim Halman looks on in Halifax on June 24, 2020. Nova Scotia's Tory leader says the province's attorney general is in conflict of interest when it comes to setting terms of reference for the public inquiry into the April mass shooting. Tim Houston filed an affidavit today with the conflict commissioner arguing Mark Furey's three-decade long career with the RCMP creates a conflict with his role determining the terms of reference for the federal-provincial inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette