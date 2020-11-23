Van attack trial delayed until Thursday so experts can view Minassian's interviews

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky, clockwise from top left, father of the accused Vahe Minassian, Justice Anne Malloy, and defendant Alek Minassian are shown during a murder trial conducted via Zoom videoconference, in this courtroom sketch on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. A psychiatrist is set to testify for the defence in the murder trial for the man who killed 10 people after driving a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould