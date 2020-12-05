Psychiatrist to testify for sixth day at Toronto van attack trial

Crown attorney Joe Callaghan, clockwise from top left, Justice Anne Molloy, accused in the April 2018 Toronto van attack Alek Minsassian and Dr. Alexander Westphal are shown during a murder trial conducted via Zoom videoconference, in this courtroom sketch on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. A psychiatrist retained by the defence will testify for a sixth straight day at the trial for the man who killed 10 people while driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould