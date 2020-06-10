COVID-19 highlights need for better treatment of migrant labour, advocates say

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that migrant labourers in Canada can no longer be treated like "throwaway people" as they have been in the past, adovocates said Wednesday. Workers do maintenance at the Scotlynn Group where 164 Migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19 shutting down the asparagus farming facility temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic near Vittoria, Ont., in Norfolk County on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette