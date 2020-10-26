The latest developments as the Saskatchewan election results come in

SASKATOON - The latest developments in the Saskatchewan election. All times CT:
8:45 p.m.
The Saskatchewan Party under will form its fourth straight majority government.
The party has taken enough of the province's 61 seats in the legislature to win the provincial election and secure the majority victory.
It's Scott Moe's first victory as a leader in a general election.
---
8:30 p.m.
The Saskatchewan Party has jumped out to an early lead as the first results have started to come out in the Saskatchewan election.
As expected, the incumbent party is showing well in the rural areas and held the early lead in several urban seats as well.
Early returns suggest NDP Leader Ryan Meili is in for a tight battle in his seat of Saskatoon Meewasin.
---
8:00 p.m.
The polls have closed and the votes are being counted in the Saskatchewan election.
The campaign was a two-party race between the incumbent Saskatchewan Party and the NDP.
The Saskatchewan Party is seeking its fourth consecutive majority government, this time under leader Scott Moe.
The NDP and its leader, Ryan Meili, are looking to improve on the 13 seats they held when the 61-seat legislature was dissolved at the start of the campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020.