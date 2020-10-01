The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:15 a.m.
As Quebec's largest cities begin the first day of new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the provincial government is reporting 16 additional deaths associated with the virus.
That brings the total number of deaths in the province to 5,850.
There were 933 new cases reported in Quebec, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 75,221.
There are now 275 people in hospital, an increase of 13 from the day before. Of those, 46 people are in intensive care, up three from the day before.
---
11:10 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Infrastructure Bank intends to invest $10 billion in projects expected to create 60,000 jobs while contributing to the fight against climate change.
That includes $1.5 billion for agricultural infrastructure in Western Canada and $2 billion for broadband to expand access to high-speed internet service across the country.
It also includes $2.5 billion for clean power, $1.5 billion for zero-emission buses and $2 billion for energy-efficient building retrofits.
Trudeau made the announcement at a news conference today alongside the new chair of the bank's board, Michael Sabia, and Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna.
---
10:56 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 538 new cases of COVID-19 today and three new deaths from the illness.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the bulk of the new cases are in Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region, and most are among people under the age of 40.
In total, 162 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 36 in intensive care.
The province conducted nearly 40,000 tests since the last daily report, but is dealing with a backlog of more than 82,000.
---
9:10 a.m.
A British Columbia man appears in a North Vancouver court today charged with making a hoax call that frightened staff and disrupted service at a long-term care home just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Court documents show 26-year-old Taymour Aghtai (AGG'-tie) is charged with a single count of conveying a false message with intent to alarm.
Someone claiming to be a health officer called North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Care Centre in March and told staff to stay home, severely affecting service at the facility where a COVID-19 case had been confirmed.
A resident in his 80s died of the novel coronavirus the next day — marking B.C.'s first pandemic death — and the outbreak at the care home eventually claimed 20 lives.
---