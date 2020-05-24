Powwow circuit disrupted by COVID-19, but organizers optimistic for 2021

First Nations dancers dressed in regalia participate in the grand entry on the final day of the 32nd annual Squamish Nation Youth Powwow, in West Vancouver, B.C., on July 14, 2019. Romaine Mitchell is confident that a summer without powwows will be "just a small blip" in the cultural history of Indigenous Peoples. Mitchell has been a fixture on North America's powwow circuit for more than 30 years, but restrictions on public gatherings because of COVID-19 have led to the cancellation of all 12 of the events he planned to attend this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck