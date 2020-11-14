Max Gros-Louis, longtime leader of Huron-Wendat First Nation, dead at 89

Magella (Max) Gros-Louis, of Wendake, Que., gets invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General David Johnston during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Friday, Feb. 12, 2016. Gros-Louis, who championed Indigenous rights in over 30 years as Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat First Nation, has died at the age of 89. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick